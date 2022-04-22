Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/22/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: It seems as though the letter that the Yankees have been pushing to keep sealed, will be released within a week. “We’re disappointed in the Court of Appeals’ decision, but we respect it,” Yankees President Randy Levine said. “But I believe that it’s going to lead to a lot of unfair results down the road.” We don’t know the specifics about the letter and what it contains, but we do know that it has to do with sign stealing in some capacity.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Joey Gallo has had an awful start to his 2022 campaign, and hasn’t had the most impressive stint with the Yankees since being dealt to New York last summer. The Yanks and Padres reportedly discussed a trade involving Gallo during spring training. New York did not want to sell low on the outfielder, not wanting to discount his price for his struggles at the end of last season. Obviously, the trade did not happen, and Gallo still hasn’t seen the ball as well as he did in Texas.

FanGraphs | Nicklaus Gaut: It’s official — Nasty Nestor is legit. With 12 strikeouts and an immaculate inning in his most recent outing, the lefty has yet to allow a single run through his first two starts. His funky delivery has opponents off balance and his five-pitch arsenal has them guessing every at-bat. Here’s an in-depth look behind the success of Nestor Cortes.

NY Post | Michael Leboff: The Yankees have had an underwhelming start to the season, especially on offense. Just 13 games into the season, the team’s World Series odds have dropped to +1100, which is sixth-best in Major League Baseball. Can the Bombers pick it up, or have Yankees fans seen this movie before?