Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 151: Cy Nestor > Cy Cole

The first month of the 2022 Yankees season is rolling along and two storylines have immediately jumped to the forefront in the early goings. On the positive side, the pitching looks outstanding. Gerrit Cole is in a weird funk, but other than the nominal ace, the men on the mound are pretty much all rolling, especially the ever-delightful Nestor Cortes (and the bullpen, for that matter). In fact, they’re allowing an MLB-best 2.8 runs per game.

So on the back of that remarkable pitching, the Yankees must be rolling, right? Well unfortunately, the offense has not backed them up and they’re almost fully on the other side of the leaderboard in that regard. An ugly series loss in Baltimore capped frustrations before a slightly better showing in Detroit. We’re not demanding to see the 2019 Yankees offense out there, but a step up is sorely needed because the pressure can’t be on the pitching forever.

Yankees topics this week include the highs of the pitching staff and DJ LeMahieu, and the inconsistency of nearly every other hitter aside from Aaron Hicks — particularly Gleyber Torres and Joey Gallo. There’s also some poking fun at Cole, an far-too-early peak at the Baseball Reference WAR leaderboard, the Yankees’ upcoming schedule, and our Yankee & Manfred of the Week.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.