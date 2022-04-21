Yankees prospects: García hit hard, Volpe crushes second dinger

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: at Buffalo Bison
Game one: L, 2-1 (seven innings)
RF Estevan Florial 0-3, 2 K
LF Miguel Andújar 1-3, HR, 1 RBI, 1 K
SS Oswaldo Cabrera 0-3
DH Ronald Guzmán 0-3, 2 K
1B Greg Bird 1-2, 1 BB, 1 K
2B José Peraza 0-2, fielding error
CF Ender Inciarte 0-1, 1 BB
C Max McDowell 0-2, 1 K
3B Armando Alvarez 0-2, 1 K
Hayden Wesneski 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K (loss)
Zach Greene 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K
Game two: L, 6-5 (eight innings)
SS Oswald Peraza 0-3, 2 K
DH Miguel Andújar 2-4, 1 RBI
CF Ender Inciarte 1-3, 1 BB, CS
1B Greg Bird 0-4, 1 K
3B Phillip Evans 1-4
2B José Peraza 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, SF
C David Freitas 1-4
RF Ryan LaMarre 1-2
LF Matt Pita 1-3, HR, 3 RBI
Deivi García 4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K (lowers Deivi’s early-season ERA down to... 7.84)
Reggie McClain 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Shelby Miller 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 K
Trevor Lane 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB (loss, blown save)
A @MAndujarPapa RBI-single scores @RyanLaMarre4 for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh ️ pic.twitter.com/DaQSHtctyX— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 20, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-4 at Hartford Yard Goats
SS Anthony Volpe 1-3, HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, SB
LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
DH Josh Breaux 1-5, HR, 1 RBI, 1 K
3B Andres Chaparro 1-5, 2 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-5, 3 K
1B Derek Dietrich 1-4, 1 BB, 2 K
RF Blake Perkins 2-4, 2B, 3B, 1 RBI, SB
C Mickey Gasper 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K
Mitch Spence 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K (win)
Barrett Loseke 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K
Charlie Ruegger 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Derek Craft 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (save)
Bombs away Anthony Volpe to lead off the game #PatriotsInPinstripes pic.twitter.com/j3oPCukj8W— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 20, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 4-3 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
CF Everson Pereira 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K, SB, fielding error
C Austin Wells 1-4, 2B, 1 BB, SB
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K
2B Cooper Bowman 1-4, 2B, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 SB
3B James Nelson 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, SB
RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K, SB
DH Spencer Hanson 0-4, 4 K
SS Cristian Perez 0-4, 2 K, throwing error
LF Pat DeMarco 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
Matt Sauer 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 7 K
Nelson L. Alvarez 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K (loss)
Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K
Rodeny Hutchison 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Sauer striking out the side, 5 on the day thus far!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 20, 2022
Now let's get those bats rolling! #repbx pic.twitter.com/FgVNu2ziW4
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-1 at Clearwater Threshers
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 1 BB, SB
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-5, 2 K
C Antonio Gomez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K, throwing error
1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, 2 K
RF Madison Santos 3-4, 1 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, 3 K
DH Anthony Seigler 1-2, 2 BB, SB
LF Raimfer Salinas 0-4, 3 K
Richard Fitts 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 K (loss)
Carlos Gomez 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Danny Watson 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Loading comments...