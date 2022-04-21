Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/21/22

The Yankees have had an uneven start to this season, but today, they have a chance to start building some real momentum. They’ve moved past the frustrating series in Baltimore, and stand one win away from a solid sweep in Detroit. There wouldn’t be anything flashy about a 4-2 road trip against American League featherweights, but it would put the team in a nice spot despite the offensive malaise they’ve been stuck in at times.

On the site today, Andres analyzes Aaron Judge’s oddly aggressive early-season tact, and Erin cautions patience with Gerrit Cole in the early going. John will look at the Yankees’ baserunning, Josh dares to wonder if Aaron Hicks could be good again, and Mason analyzes an interesting tidbit from Jameson Taillon’s pitch mix thus far.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Network (out of market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Comerica Park

Fun Questions:

1. Are you ready to declare that Luis Severino is Back?

2. Catch any of the NBA playoffs so far?