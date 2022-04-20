Yankees prospects: Wellington Diaz unleashes whirly slider

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed due to rain at Buffalo Bison; doubleheader planned for today

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 0-2 at Hartford Yard Goats

SS Anthony Volpe 0-4, 3 K

2B Derek Dietrich 0-3, BB, 2 K, fielding error — 2022 debut

C Josh Breaux 0-4

3B Andres Chaparro 0-4, K

RF Elijah Dunham 0-2, BB, K, picked off

LF Brandon Lockridge 0-3, K, outfield assist

CF Jeisson Rosario 1-2, BB — broke up no-no with one out in eighth

DH Michael Beltre 1-3, K

1B Max Burt 0-3, K

Jhony Brito 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K — loss

Steven Jennings 2.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K

Kyle Zurak 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 5-3 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

CF Everson Pereira 0-4, 3 K, GIDP

C Austin Wells 2-3, BB, K, SB

SS Cooper Bowman 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, SB

1B Tyler Hardman 1-3, BB, K

3B James Nelson 0-3, BB, RBI, GIDP, throwing error

LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, BB, K

DH Carlos Narvaez 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, K, GIDP — first homer of 2022

2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI”

RF Pat DeMarco 0-4, SB

Blane Abeyta 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 5 K, HBP

Edgar Barclay 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K (win)

Wellington Diaz 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K — look at the freakin’ whirly bird slider clip!

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (save)

Someone should tell @HVRenegades hurler Wellington Diaz of the @Yankees that any pitch turning this sharply needs a turn signal: https://t.co/ICvNnOlwky pic.twitter.com/nd2rRWR0sb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 20, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-2 at Clearwater Threshers

CF Jasson Dominguez 0-5, 3 K

C Antonio Gomez 1-4, BB; catcher’s interference error

1B Anthony Garcia 0-1, 3 BB

LF Madison Santos 0-4, 2 K

SS Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 2 K, RBI, HBP

RF Grant Richardson 0-4, 2 K

DH Connor Cannon 2-3, BB

3B Roberto Chirinos 0-4, 2 K

2B Luis Santos 2-3, BB, K, CS

Yon Castro 3 IP, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, 2 balks

Ryan Anderson: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Enrique Santana 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, K, HBP (loss)