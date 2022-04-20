Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/20/22

I can’t really say that I want to see a Yankees game like last night again. The starting pitching was terrible, the offense only really functioned as a result of Tigers gifts, and it required a lot of unnecessary nail-biting. But thanks to the bullpen, it ended in a win, and that’s all that I suppose this silly game is really about. Still, if the Bronx Bombers want to start acting like they are indeed Bombers, they should plate some runs without the benefit of terrible defense. Luis Severino it the hopeful recipient of some run support tonight. Help him out!

On the site today, John will explore the Yankees’ bizarrely poor production in day games and Jesse will try to figure out what the team might do with Gleyber Torres. Later on, Esteban will muse on the weirdness of baseball from the past Yankees/Orioles series and Jon will look back on some Yankees World Series winners who also struggled on offense at the start of their championship seasons. It’s okay to be hopeful sometimes!

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Comerica Park

Fun Questions:

1. Which was the weirder play in last night’s game, the Tigers’ missed popup or Rony García’s spiked pitch?

2. What are your thoughts on Detroit-style pizza?