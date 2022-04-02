Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/2/22

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Michael King is poised to play a major role on the 2022 team after last season’s breakout, sharp eyes might notice that he boasts an improved weapon in his repertoire. With advice from former teammate Corey Kluber, he’s added more sweep and lateral break to the pitch, deepening his offerings and making him a more dangerous piece in the Yankee bullpen.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Speaking of King, the 28-man roster allocated for April is starting to fill up, with Aaron Boone indicating that the righthander will indeed break camp with the team. Albert Abreu, out of minor league options, will also be on the squad as the team loads up on relief arms to hopefully mitigate any injury risk from the compressed spring schedule.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe and David Laurila: FanGraphs completed their annual positional power rankings yesterday with DH and right field, both of which are linked here. It shouldn’t be terribly surprising to Yankee fans to see that New York projects to have top-five performances out of both positions, with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton likely to be the team’s two best players. There are question marks on this roster but as long as those two are healthy, we all know they’ll mash.

The Yankees also made another round of spring cuts, and you can find our coverage of that here.