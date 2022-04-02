Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/2/22

The goal of every team is to make it through spring training with all players healthy — particularly if they’re vital to the upcoming campaign. The Mets were dealt a serious blow to that dream yesterday when Jacob deGrom was revealed to have a stress reaction in his scapula. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will miss Opening Day and it seems unlikely that he’ll pitch at all in April (and who knows how he’ll fare beyond then). It sucks and there’s no other way to say it. In the meantime, let’s all think positive thoughts about Gerrit Cole, just to be safe.

Today on the site, Esteban will do a deep dive on Kyle Higashioka’s batted-ball profile ahead of what will be a pivotal season for the backstop in an attempt to prove that he can be a (mostly) starting catcher. Later on, Peter will preview new catcher Ben Rortvedt’s upcoming season, and Jesse will discuss how the shortened spring and the Yankees’ tendencies could impact bullpen usage throughout 2022.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN - 660 AM/101.9 FM

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa, FL)

Fun Questions:

1. How much of spring training have you watched so far? None? An inning? A game or two?

2. How many innings does Jacob deGrom throw in 2022?