Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/19/22

Much ink — both digital and physical — has already been spilled on the Yankees’ lost weekend in Baltimore. It sucked! The offense has a ton to prove that it’s not just a reimagining of the underwhelming 2021 edition, and they should be thanking their lucky stars that the pitching has been exceptional. Otherwise, they would be a lot worse than 5-5. It’s still early, but let’s hope that the hitters get it together in a hurry. These games count too, after all.

Today on the site, Dan will take us around the week that was in Yankees minor league baseball, Peter will preview the upcoming series against the Tigers, and Jon will consider the remainder of the April slate and how it presents a big opportunity for the Yankees to capitalize — should they actually choose to do so. Later on, Matt will look ahead to the minor league affiliates’ strangest giveaways for 2022, Mason will offer his thoughts on the Yankees’ new catching philosophy, and Jesse will search for scant positives from the Yankees early-goings, and in his debut piece, .

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 660 AM/101.9 FM WFAN, 1280 AM WADO

Venue: Comerica Park

Fun Questions:

1. Who will be the first slumping Yankee to break out with the bat?

2. Who makes the playoffs next between the Tigers, Twins, Guardians, and Royals?