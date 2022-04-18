Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/18/22

After 10 straight days of games to open the year, the Yankees at last have a day off. They certainly look like they could use it, after limping through a series against Baltimore that could have easily been won had the offense decided to show up on either of the two days that they lost. That’s in the past though, and now they have a day to regroup before facing a re-vamped Detroit squad.

It’s a nice and simple day on the site as well. We’ve got a few pieces for you, leading off with Esteban and his analysis of Jordan Montgomery’s latest mechanical adaptations. Then we’ve got the debut of one of our newest writers, as Sam jumps in to break down how the Yankees’ new offensive philosophy is showing dividends even if the raw results aren’t there yet. Finally, I’ll be around later with the latest mailbag call.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Fun Questions:

1. How impressive was Tim Locastro’s diving catch yesterday?

2. How would you rank the Yankees’ five starting pitchers after two turns through the rotation?