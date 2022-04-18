Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The first road trip of the year is halfway through, and so far the vibes are not great. The Orioles were a surprising thorn in the Yankees’ side last year, mostly due to the latter’s struggles than the former’s talent, and the first shot at redemption in 2022 only offered more of the same. It’s too early to draw many conclusions from this, but it’s concerning for sure.

The culprit so far, as it was last year, is the offense. There is reason for optimism here — namely, they’re generating a lot of hard contact and not a lot of soft contact — but it’s getting overshadowed by the underwhelming results when runners are on. Is this just a case of waiting out the early slumps? Can the pitching staff expect to keep them in these close games often enough? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of April 21st will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.