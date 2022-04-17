Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Anthony Rizzo honors Roberto Clemente

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the season is no longer in a lockout and spring training is underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Rizzo honors Roberto Clemente

As a 2017 recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award, New York’s first baseman is allowed to wear Clemente’s No. 21 on the back of his cap for the rest of his career. The honor is given out every year to a player who demonstrates the values that Clemente so cherished through their commitment to community and understanding the value of helping others. Rizzo wrote a nice tribute to the Hall of Famer on Twitter:

Honored to be wearing the Clemente 21 patch on my cap along with the other Clemente award winners in recognition of the amazing human being Roberto Clemente was and as a tribute to his legacy. Clemente set the bar for all athletes and i'm honored to be able wear his number. pic.twitter.com/hXK5Z1Rf46 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 13, 2022

Other Clemente winners who get to wear the No. 21 patch include Clayton Kershaw, Nelson Cruz, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Albert Pujols, Carlos Carrasco, and former Yankee Andrew McCutchen.

Sevy SZN

Arguably the biggest bright spot thus far has been Luis Severino. Through his first two starts of the season, Sevy has thrown 8 innings, with 11 strikeouts and 2 runs surrendered. In his most recent start, the 28-year-old tossed five shutout frames, leading New York to a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jose Trevino reflects on his first two weeks in pinstripes

The Yankees’ backup catcher has only been on the team for about 14 days, but he had a lot of good things to say about the team. He noted that his parents have always wanted him in the Bronx and really appreciated the opportunity the Yanks have given him. In his 10 plate appearances this year, Trevino has five hits and a pair of RBI.