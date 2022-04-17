New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Nestor Cortes vs. Bruce Zimmermann

The road to the postseason is paved with series wins. You’re not gonna go 162-0, but if you can consistently take two out of three, you’re putting yourself in a really good position. After splitting the first two games at Camden Yards, the Yankees can win this series and will send their ace (or at least their fan favourite starter) to the hill to do it.

Nestor Cortes gets the ball, coming off a spellbinding performance against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, pitching 4.1 innings of shutout baseball with zero walks and five strikeouts. He’s quickly become a meme among Yankee fans, but can legitimately duel with the best when he’s on, mixing release points and delivery to allow his OK-to-good stuff to really play up. The club will likely still be cautious about starters’ workloads, so we’ll see how deep Cortes can go, but you’re rarely in for a boring game if he’s throwing.

Bruce Zimmermann counters for the Baltimore Orioles, in a contest of which lefty will allow an earned run first. He’s a classic four-pitch pitcher who’s struggled with hard contact, which could be good news for a lineup still trying to fire on all cylinders.

How to watch

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards — Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, MASN

Radio broadcast: WFAN, WADO, 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

