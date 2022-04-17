Yankees prospects: Ken Waldichuk continues to dominate

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed vs. Norfolk Tides, makeup scheduled for today
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-0 vs. Erie SeaWolves
DH Anthony Volpe 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, SB
RF Elijah Dunham 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K, fielding error
1B Andres Chaparro 1-4, HR, 2 RBI
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, CS
LF Blake Perkins 2-4, 2B, HR, 1 RBI, 2 K
2B Chad Bell 0-4, 1 K
SS Jesus Bastidas 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K
C Mickey Gasper 1-3, 1 BB
3B James Nelson 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
Ken Waldichuk 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K (win)
Barrett Loseke 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K
Derek Craft 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
All 9️⃣ Waldichuk strikeouts@Ken_Waldichuk @NYYPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/QT2Hk08v04— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 17, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-2 at Rome Braves
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 RBI, 3 K
CF Everson Pereira 2-4, 2 K
C Austin Wells 0-4, 4 K
2B Cooper Bowman 0-3, 1 BB
DH T.J. Rumfield 1-4, 2B, 2 K
RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 1 K, SB
1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 2 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, 2 K, throwing error
LF Aaron Palensky 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K
Will Warren 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K (loss)
Tanner Myatt 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Nelson L. Alvarez 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Wellington Diaz 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
LETS GO RALLY TIME! @treysweeney3 with the RBI, runners at the corners Top of the 8th still chasing 1 ! pic.twitter.com/I0IkVy4HnC— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 16, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 8-7 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
SS Alexander Vargas 4-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K, SB, fielding error
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, throwing error
C Antonio Gomez 1-5, 1 RBI, 2 K
1B Anthony Garcia 1-2, 3 BB, 1 K, fielding error
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-5, 3 K, two fielding errors, throwing error (yikes!)
RF Madison Santos 2-4, 2 2B, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 SB
2B Benjamin Cowles 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI
LF Grant Richardson 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 K, SF
DH Cooper Cannon 1-3, 1 BB, 2 K
Josue Panacual 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K
Trevor Holloway 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Danny Watson 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K
Jack Neely 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (win)
