Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/17/22

The season has only just started, but the Yankees have quickly subjected us to the grind. Thanks to rain delays and extra innings, the Yankees have played three straight games that have ended close to midnight local time. The strange, tight games, and the occasionally frustrating offense, have been reminiscent of the midseason malaise of 2021. But they will have a chance to take a series today and build some positive momentum, if they can win the rubber match in Baltimore.

On the site, Estevão explores a subtle adjustment that Gerrit Cole has made over the course of his first two starts. Also, Andres opines that Nestor Cortes looks ready to prove that his 2021 was no fluke, while Joe spins around this week in Yankees social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. Which Yankees reliever has (pleasantly) surprised you the most in the early going?

2. Where will Nestor Cortes rank on the Yankees in innings pitched for 2022?