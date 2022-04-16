New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Jameson Taillon vs. Tyler Wells

It may be a new season, but parts of it have felt a lot like 2021, and yesterday was one of them. Last night, the Yankees took a 2-1, extra-inning loss, failing to do much of anything against Orioles pitching, followed by Aroldis Chapman failing to get out of a jam in the 11th. Tonight, they’ll try to bounce back in game two in Baltimore.

Taking the mound for the Yankees tonight with be Jameson Taillon, who is coming off a very solid start to open his 2022. Taillon allowed two runs in five innings, while striking out six against a very good Blue Jays lineup. Not that pitching was the issue in last night’s game, but the Yankees will be hopeful he can continue that and help get them a win tonight.

As for the lineup, there are some adjustments, including Aaron Hicks hitting leadoff. DJ LeMahieu will get the night off, while one of Thursday night’s heroes, Jose Trevino, is back catching.

Meanwhile, Baltimore is sending Tyler Wells to the hill. Wells struggled in his 2022 debut, getting knocked out after 1.2 innings and four runs. On paper, the Yankees should have a decent chance against him, but you also could’ve said that about last night, so.

Despite the Orioles’ struggles in recent seasons, the Yankees haven’t always successfully taken their chances against them. Losing their first series of the season against them would be more of the same, so let’s hope they can avoid that.

How to watch

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards — Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, MASN

Radio broadcast: WFAN, WADO, 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

