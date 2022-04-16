Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/16/22

The Yankees had an opportunity with the slate wiped clean against the Orioles, and they started by fumbling it. The opening loss in this series doesn’t have to be indicative of the remaining games that they’ll play against them, and baseball is harder to predict on a nightly basis than any other North American sport, but it sure doesn’t inspire confidence that they sleepwalked through their very first chance to right one of their 2021 wrongs. Anyway, enough about that, let’s move onto today.

Dan leads us off with a look at how the Yankees have transformed their first base prospect pool from one of the weak points of the system to a promising bunch. Josh follows up with a discussion on how MLB owners’ gaffes are looking more like the norm than the exception at this point, Estevão breaks down the state of the offense and how the 10-man rotation for lineup slots should work, and John opines that the 16-man pitching staff has done its job and can be put out to pasture.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. Who is the most trustworthy bat in the lineup right now?

2. Aside from shortstop, what position looks the most promising among the Yankees’ prospects?