Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/16/22

New York Post | Steve Serby: The injuries that have kept him out for large parts of the last three seasons have been pretty brutal, but Luis Severino is back and at least somewhat resembling the pitcher he had become. Severino was very impressive Thursday night against the Blue Jays, striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a couple times in five scoreless innings. He says he feels good and, at least so far, he looks it.

MLB.com: Friday was Jackie Robinson Day in MLB and among the commemorations was a group of players donating their game checks from the day, a group that included the Yankees’ Aaron Hicks. Hicks and the rest are donating their day’s salary to the Players Alliance, who are planning to use the funds to invest in struggling inner city and rural baseball teams.

MLB.com | Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, Jonathan Mayo: Here is a list of potential impact callups for every team, in which Hayden Wesneski has been identified as the Yankees’ choice. After a breakout 2021, Wesneski has started off this season impressively and could help out the Yankees as a starter or multi-inning reliever in the majors at some point this year.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: This weekend’s series against the Orioles features the regular season debut of Cameron Maybe in the YES Network broadcasting booth. Maybin became a beloved figure as a member of the 2019 Yankees for his personality and performance on the field, and now he’ll try to replicate that in the booth. His former manager Aaron Boone, himself a former broadcaster, is predicting good things for Maybin on the air.