Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/15/22

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: The Yankees had a tough schedule for the first seven games of the year, both series coming against AL East rivals and potential playoff teams in the Red Sox and Blue Jays. With series against the Orioles and Tigers, two teams that should offer less resistance than this week, the Yankees got themselves thrown in the fire immediately, and if they’re able to hold serve against the Jays, set themselves up well for the next two series.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: There was some consternation among Yankee fans when Josh Donaldson was acquired that he and ace Gerrit Cole wouldn’t get along, following comments Donaldson made about Cole and sticky stuff last season. The two have since buried the hatchet, with their families spending time together as Josh gets acclimated with New York City. These guys are professionals, and both seem more concerned with improving their onfield performance than off-field drama.

MLB.com | Will Leitch: Baseball’s been back for a week now, which means our primacy bias is bubbling away in the more ancient parts of our brains — if you make a good first impression, fans will forgive a lot of struggles down the road. To that end, Aaron Hicks just might be a pretty good ballplayer.