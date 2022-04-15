Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/15/22

The Yankees kicked the season off with a tough homestand against some tough division rivals. They held serve, and now, they’ll get on the road and hopefully find some respite in their lesser AL East foes, the Orioles. They kick off a three-game set in Baltimore today, which they’ll follow with three games in Detroit next week. This looks like a decent little stretch for the Yankees to pick up some wins.

On the site, you can start your day with Matt’s preview of the series in Baltimore. Jon will also finish off our Greatest Games series with a look at Gerrit Cole’s epic complete game in Houston last year, and Jesse wonders why the last couple Yankees seasons have dragged. Esteban analyzes Joey Gallo’s propensity for generating hard-hit outs, and Ryan delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. If the Yankees needed a spot start, which pitcher do you think they’d turn to first to fill in?

2. Will the Yankees post a winning record on this six-game road trip?