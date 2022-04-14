Yankees prospects: All affiliates but Tampa lose

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-5 vs. Norfolk Tides
RF Estevan Florial 0-4, 3 K
SS Oswald Peraza 0-3, BB
2B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, K
3B Miguel Andújar 0-4, 2 K, fielding error
1B Ronald Guzmán 2-4, HR, RBI, K, throwing error — broke up no-hitter in 8th
DH Greg Bird 0-2, BB, K
PR Evan Alexander 0-0
PH Ryan LaMarre 0-1
CF Ender Inciarte 1-3
C Max McDowell 0-3, K
LF Tim Locastro 1-3, 2 K
Hayden Wesneski 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, WP (loss)
Trevor Lane 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Reggie McClain 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K
Braden Bristo 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Greg Weissert 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K
Double play smooth as pic.twitter.com/hxgzxkFoMJ— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 13, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 0-3 vs. Erie SeaWolves
SS Anthony Volpe 0-5, K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, BB, K
DH Josh Breaux 1-4, 2 K
3B Andres Chaparro 2-4, K — .915 OPS start
LF Blake Perkins 0-4
RF Michael Beltre 1-4, 2B, 3 K, SB
C Rodolfo Durán 1-3, BB, 2 K, throwing error
1B Max Burt 1-3, BB, 2 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-4, 4 K
Mitch Spence 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1BB, 4 K, 1 HR (loss)
Carlos Espinal 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K
Nick Ernst 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-8 at Rome Braves
SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 4 K, fielding error
RF Everson Pereira 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, CS
C Austin Wells 0-4, K, passed ball
2B Cooper Bowman 1-4, 3 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 2-3, BB
CF Aldenis Sanchez 0-4, 2 K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-2, BB
DH Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 2 K
LF Pat DeMarco 0-3
Blane Abeyta 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HBP (loss)
Tanner Myatt 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K
Wellington Diaz 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HR, pickoff error
Bryan Blanton 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K
The Rome Braves Killer T.J. Rumfield now 2-3 on the day and 7-8 in the series. We now heading into the bottom of the 7th trailing 3-1. pic.twitter.com/2nWl4G9377— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 14, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 4-3 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, BB, 2 K, CS
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-5, 2B, 2 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-1, 3 BB, K, 2 SB, two fielding errors
C Antonio Gomez 1-4, 3 K
1B Anthony Garcia 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K
DH Connor Cannon 1-4, 2 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, 2B, BB, K
LF Ryder Green 1-4, RBI
RF Raimfer Salinas 1-3, BB, RBI
Richard FItts 2.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HR
Kevin Milam 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP, WP (win)
Danny Watson 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)
6-foot-8 225 lb Yankees pitching prospect Jack Neely sat 95-96 MPH with 2300-2400 RPM on his fastball for @TampaTarpons tonight in a perfect inning of work with two strikeouts. An intriguing prospect, 11th round pick out of Ohio State last year.— Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) April 14, 2022
