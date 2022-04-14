Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/14/22

The Yankees’ offense really should have cashed in on more of their opportunities last night. They probably could’ve topped six runs. But to me, losses do hurt a tiny a bit less when they’re primarily caused by absolutely elite hitters doing absolutely elite hitter things. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smoked both Gerrit Cole and Jonathan Loáisiga and lit up Yankee Stadium with a trio of homers. It was rude of him. Now, the Yankees will have to try to split the four-game set behind Luis Severino tonight.

Today on the site, Jon will discuss why Aaron Hicks is essential to the 2022 Yankees’ hopes, Matt will remember Corey Kluber’s no-hitter as one the Yankees’ best 25 games of the past 25 years, and Andrés will explore the gradual ascent of 2022 bullpen rookie Ron Marinaccio. Later on, Josh will consider the modern impossibility of chasing down certain Yankees records, and Jesse will close us out by considering how Nestor Cortes fits in with some recent Yankees fan favorites.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

1. Who do you think will be a better hitter in 2022, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Juan Soto?

2. How many games will Aaron Hicks play this season?