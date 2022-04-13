Yankees prospects: Trey Sweeney falls a double short of the cycle

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-3 vs. Norfolk Tides

CF Estevan Florial 3-3, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 BB — still rolling to start the year

SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, 1 K

2B Oswaldo Cabrera 0-4, 3 K

3B Miguel Andújar 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K

1B Greg Bird 0-4, 2 K

DH Phillip Evans 0-4, 2 K

LF Ender Inciarte 1-4, 1 K, fielding error

C Max McDowell 1-4, 1 K

RF Tim Locastro 0-3, 2 K



Matt Krook 4.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 7 K (loss) — tough luck this time

David McKay 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Manny Bañuelos 3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Vinny Nittoli 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K

Miguel Andujar puts the RailRiders on the board with a scorching RBI-double down the left field line



Our first run at home cuts Norfolk's lead in half.



SWB 1, Norfolk 2 pic.twitter.com/yF0nixv3Iq — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 13, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 2-1 vs. Erie SeaWolves

SS Anthony Volpe 0-3, 3 K — even top prospects collect hats

RF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 2 K

C Josh Breaux 0-4, 2 K

1B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 1 R, 1 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, throwing error — walked it off

LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 2 K

DH Blake Perkins 1-3, 1 K

2B Chad Bell 0-2, 1 BB

3B Max Burt 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 K



Jhony Brito 4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Steven Jennings 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K

Michael Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Barrett Loseke 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K (win)

Walk it off Brandon Lockridge pic.twitter.com/Q2QCYSAnLE — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 13, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-1 at Rome Braves

SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, 1 HR, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 CS — only mistake was trying to steal home

CF Everson Pereira 1-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K

C Austin Wells 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

2B Cooper Bowman 1-2, 1 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

DH T.J. Rumfield 5-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB — nearly doubled his BA in one game

LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, 1 2B, 3 K

1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

RF Aaron Palensky 0-5, 4 K



Blas Castano 3 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K

Edgar Barclay 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K (win)

Nelson L. Alvarez 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K (save)

Attempting to confirm this Trey Sweeney homer has landed. Please stand by. pic.twitter.com/fQC83DhNF6 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 13, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-1 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4

CF Jasson Dominguez 1-4, 1 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 K

C Antonio Gomez 0-4, 2 K

1B Anthony Garcia 0-4

RF Madison Santos 1-3, 1 R, 1 K, 2 SB

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, 1 R, 1 K, error

LF Grant Richardson 2-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — did it all today

DH Luis Santos 1-3



Yon Castro 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Ryan Anderson 4.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K (win)

Trevor Holloway 1.2 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR (save)