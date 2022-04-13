 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yankees prospects: Trey Sweeney falls a double short of the cycle

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from April 12th.

By Ryan Pavich
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-3 vs. Norfolk Tides

CF Estevan Florial 3-3, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 BB — still rolling to start the year
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, 1 K
2B Oswaldo Cabrera 0-4, 3 K
3B Miguel Andújar 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K
1B Greg Bird 0-4, 2 K
DH Phillip Evans 0-4, 2 K
LF Ender Inciarte 1-4, 1 K, fielding error
C Max McDowell 1-4, 1 K
RF Tim Locastro 0-3, 2 K

Matt Krook 4.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 7 K (loss) — tough luck this time
David McKay 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Manny Bañuelos 3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Vinny Nittoli 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 2-1 vs. Erie SeaWolves

SS Anthony Volpe 0-3, 3 K — even top prospects collect hats
RF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 2 K
C Josh Breaux 0-4, 2 K
1B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 1 R, 1 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, throwing error — walked it off
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 2 K
DH Blake Perkins 1-3, 1 K
2B Chad Bell 0-2, 1 BB
3B Max Burt 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 K

Jhony Brito 4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K
Steven Jennings 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K
Michael Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K
Barrett Loseke 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K (win)

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-1 at Rome Braves

SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, 1 HR, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 CS — only mistake was trying to steal home
CF Everson Pereira 1-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K
C Austin Wells 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
2B Cooper Bowman 1-2, 1 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
DH T.J. Rumfield 5-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB — nearly doubled his BA in one game
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, 1 2B, 3 K
1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K
RF Aaron Palensky 0-5, 4 K

Blas Castano 3 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K
Edgar Barclay 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K (win)
Nelson L. Alvarez 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K (save)

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-1 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-4, 1 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 K
C Antonio Gomez 0-4, 2 K
1B Anthony Garcia 0-4
RF Madison Santos 1-3, 1 R, 1 K, 2 SB
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, 1 R, 1 K, error
LF Grant Richardson 2-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — did it all today
DH Luis Santos 1-3

Yon Castro 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K
Ryan Anderson 4.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K (win)
Trevor Holloway 1.2 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR (save)

