Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/13/22

Yesterday was a reversal of fortunes, with the Yankees shutting out the Blue Jays a day after getting shut out themselves. Nestor Cortes delivered a decent first outing and the bullpen continued to shut the door in front of opposing offenses’ faces, but the most promising result had to be Aaron Hicks going deep for the first time this year. The lineup is quite thin in the bottom half if Hicks doesn’t get rolling, so perhaps this performance could be a spark for him going forward.

The Yankees will look to take control of the series and secure at least a split with a win tonight, and we’ll keep you updated on that as first pitch draws close. Until then, you could check out the latest episode of the podcast with Andrew and Kunj. After that, Kevin recounts the wild 2019 barnburner the Yankees played up in Minnesota, Andrés argues that Anthony Rizzo could fare better in 2022 than he did last season, and John cautions us against hoping for an early promotion from within at shortstop.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES, SNET-1

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. Given the first two results, would you be satisfied with a split series with the Jays?

2. How long will the leash be for Cole’s second start of the year?