Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 150: Opening Day weekend

Opening Day at Yankee Stadium has come and gone, and the Yankees won their first three-game set of the year against the Red Sox. As Homer Simpson would say, “That’s good!”

But the Yanks also dropped the series finale while squandering several scoring opportunities and then got completely blanked by the Blue Jays in their series opener against the AL East favorites. As Homer Simpson would say, “That’s bad.”

Yes, the Yankees are already a land of contrasts, so we get into it. Positives include Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and the pitching staff in general (outside of Gerrit Cole’s weird Billy Crystal grumblings). Negatives include Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Kyle Higashioka, and Aaron Hicks (at least pre-Tuesday night). Mystery boxes include Joey Gallo, DJ LeMahieu, and Gleyber Torres.

Since the Aaron Judge extension saga also came to a close (for now) this past week, we also returned to the topic a little to critique both how the Yankees’ front office publicly handled the extension, and then rolled our eyes at the comments about not making a single offer to Carlos Correa or Freddie Freeman.

Next up: a few more games with Toronto, and road trips to Baltimore and Detroit. We look ahead to them and then wrap up with our newly-renamed Yankee and Manfred of the Week.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.