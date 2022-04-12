Yankees Prospects: Opening week minor league review

Coming off a strong 2021 season, the Yankees minor league affiliates all jumped out to a strong start in 2022. The four Yankee affiliates in action all won their opening series. The strong start was highlighted by quality performances from some of the Yankees’ top prospects and a few less-herladed guys who might not be flying under the radar for much longer.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 4-1 Second place in the International League (East) 0.5 GB

Past Week: 4-1 vs. Syracuse Mets

Coming Up: Home vs. Norfolk Tides (Orioles)

The RailRiders season got off to a great start when Oswald Peraza went deep during his first at-bat of the season for the team. Estevan Florial also went deep on opening day for the second straight season. The pitching staff looked strong out of the gate, striking out 14 batters on opening night, while tossing a combined shutout. The team went on to win their first four games before dropping a tight game in extra innings on Saturday night.

Players of Note:

Oswaldo Cabrera: 4 G; .313/.389/.625, 3 2B, 3B, 2 SB

Matt Krook: 1 G; 0.00 ERA, 5 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K (Finished 2021 with 6 G; 0.55 ERA, 33 IP, 19 H, 12 BB, 37 K)

Hayden Wesneski: 1 G; 0.00 ERA, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 4 K

Estevan Florial: 4 G, .313/.421/.750, 2 HR, 2B, 2 SB

Greg Weissert: 2 G; 0.00 ERA, 3 IP, 6 K, 2 BB

Estevan Florial with a three-run missile to give Scranton a 4-0 lead in the 8th pic.twitter.com/8aZ5Ls5zOB — Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) April 6, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Record: 2-1 Tied for first place in Eastern League (Northeast)

Past Week: 2-1 vs. Reading Phillies

Coming Up: Home vs. Erie SeaWolves (Pirates)

The Patriots got out of the blocks fast with wins in their first two games. They then jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead on Sunday before eventually falling 5-2. Top prospects Ken Waldichuk and Randy Vasquez both delivered on their reputations, while Elijah Dunham, who was one of the top players in the Arizona Fall League, came out strong on the opening weekend.

Players of Note:

Ken Waldichuk: 1 G; 0.00 ERA, 5 IP, 2 H, 7 K, 2 BB

Elijah Dunham: 3 G; .385/.400/.846, HR, 3B, 2B, SB

Josh Breaux: 3 G; .308/.357/.846, 2 HR, 2B

Randy Vasquez: 1 G; 0.00 ERA, 4 IP, 1 H, 3 K, 2 BB

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Record: 2-1 Second place in the South Atlantic League (North) 1 GB

Past Week: 2-1 vs. Greenville Drive (Red Sox)

Coming Up: Away vs. Rome Braves

Despite Trey Sweeney leading off the season with a home run, the Renegades suffered an opening day loss to start the season. The team rebounded with back-to-back wins over the weekend. The offense, led by Everson Pereira, scored 23 runs in three games, while the pitching staff struck out 39 Greenville hitters.

Players of Note:

Everson Pereira: 3 G; .429/.529/.571, 3B, 2 SB

Trey Sweeney: 3 G; .286/.412/.571, HR, 2B

Aldenis Sanchez: 2 G; .375/.545/.375, 2 SB

Carson Coleman: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Record: 2-1 First place in the Florida State League (East Coast) 1 GB

Past Week: 2-1 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

Coming Up: Home vs. Dunedin Blue Jays (1-2)

The Tarpons wasted no time giving manager Rachel Balkovec her historic first win with a 9-6 victory on opening night. It was highlighted by a monster grand slam from Anthony Garcia. One interesting storyline to follow is the early resurgence of the Yankees’ 2018 first-round draft pick Anthony Seigler. The catcher has been sidetracked by injuries since joining the organization, but is off to a fast start with the Tarpons this season.

Players of Note:

Anthony Seigler: 2 G; .500/.700/1.167, HR, 2B

Marcos Cabrera: 2 G; .333/.333/1.000, 2 HR

Benjamin Cowles: 2 G; .375/.500/.500, 2B, SB

Danny Watson: 1 G; 0.00 ERA, 2 IP, 1 H, 4 K, 1 BB