Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/12/22

Last night, we got a reminder of what many midseason Yankee games were like in 2021. Jameson Taillon and the rest of the pitching staff did a solid job corralling a potentially-devastating Blue Jays lineup, but the Yankees’ bats went cold, dominated thoroughly by young right-hander Alek Manoah. Hopefully, this was just a brief homage to last season’s offensive struggles, and not a sign of things to come.

On the site today, check out Dan’s recap of the first week of minor league action down on the Yankees farm. Jon will also remember a crazy game from the career of Reggie Jackson, while Erin looks back at the London Series game between the Yankees and Red Sox as part of our Greatest Games series. Elsewhere, Jesse will go deeper on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defense and argue that he deserves some time to straighten things out, and Andres analyzes Kyle Higashioka’s framing thus far.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. Who left you feeling more encouraged with their first start, Luis Severino, or Jameson Taillon?

2. Who has the starting pitching advantage in tonight’s Nestor Cortes vs. Yusei Kikuchi matchup?