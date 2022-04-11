New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon vs. Alek Manoah

With the first series against the Red Sox down, the Yankees will look to similarly win another series against a division rival. The Blue Jays are the favorites to win the AL East and the pennant, so every game against them matters.

Right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon will make his first start of the year for the Yankees. He was fully able to participate in spring training after October ankle surgery, and the Yankees are hoping for a fully healthy season from him — something that’s proven elusive. Taillon showed a lot of promise after building up his arm strength last season while making 29 starts, so hopefully he gets into a nice groove even faster in 2022.

The New York lineup sees Josh Donaldson getting his first day off. DJ LeMahieu will instead play third and bat leadoff. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will also sit, and Marwin González will play shortstop. Kyle Higashioka is back behind the plate after sitting in favor of Jose Trevino yesterday.

Alek Manoah will start for Toronto. He’s only 24 years old and had an extremely impressive rookie season last year, with a 3.80 FIP over 111.2 innings. He may be a thorn in the Yankees’ sides for years to come.

Toronto’s vaulted lineup will feature George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the top. The Jays scored a lot of runs in their opening series against the Texas Rangers, albeit against a pitching staff not nearly as strong as New York’s. Hopefully the Yankees staff can handle them after doing a mostly good job shutting down Boston.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV broadcast: YES Network, SNET-1

Radio broadcast: WADO 1280, WFAN 660/101.9 FM, SN590

Online stream: MLB.tv

