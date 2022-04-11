Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’ve got one series in the books, and the season is now officially off to the races. The Yankees took care of business in their opening bout against the Red Sox, taking two of three, and now immediately have to pivot to a faceoff with one of their top competitors in the Blue Jays. The early AL East standings are going to ricochet back and forth with all of the intra-division games being played, and we’ll see if the Yankees can come out on top of the early scrum.

It’s far too early to draw any conclusions about this team, but we’ve seen how their game plan for this opening month should play out — hit plenty of dingers and be aggressive with utilizing their massive bullpen thanks to the expanded roster. There are also some cracks in this plan though, and they were on display in the very first game. Will the lack of position players on the bench come to bite them? Can the ‘pen survive even with the extra depth if the starters don’t build up their stamina the next time through the rotation? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of April 14th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.