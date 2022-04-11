Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/11/22

NY Post | Dan Martin: New Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has struggled during his first few games in pinstripes, not only at the plate — where such shakiness was less surprising — but also in the field. “I’ve just got to slow things down a little bit,’’ Kiner-Falefa said. He’s been trying to make adjustments, but manager Aaron Boone believes he’s hit the ball hard, just has hit into some bad luck. At the very least, he did get his first in pinstripes last night, a double.

NY Post | Mark W. Sanchez: Luis Severino started a Major League Baseball game for the first time in over 900 days this past week, and Boone liked what he saw. “I thought overall he threw the ball really well,” said Boone. “I think it’s another building block. … The one mistake, otherwise I thought he was pretty sharp.” Sevy only tossed three-plus frames, but looked pretty good for the most part.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: While Josh Donaldson and IKF headlined the trade with the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees also received catcher Ben Rortvedt. However, he hasn’t appeared in a game yet due to Grade 1 right oblique strain. The latest update from Aaron Boone is that it’s no longer an issue for the 24-year-old. With Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino already on the roster, things could get interesting once Rortvedt returns to action. For now, it would seem like a stint at Triple-A Scranton is in store since Trevino is more experienced as a regular backup.