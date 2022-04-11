Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/11/22

It would’ve been absolutely perfect to sweep the rival Red Sox to start the 2022 season. I wish it would’ve happened. The Yankees stranding approximately 77 runners and losing anyway only makes last night’s defeat more annoying. Whatever. At the end of the day, it was still a series victory, so I’ll try to ignore the finale and settle on that fact. Next up is a perhaps an even greater foe regardless: the Toronto Blue Jays.

Today on the site, Peter will preview the upcoming four-game set against those birds. It’s four straight showdowns in the Bronx after a big offseason from Toronto that seems to have made them the AL East favorites, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Yankees size them up in 2022. Later, Peter will return to remember one of the 2017 Yankees’ best home games of that incredible season, Estevão will wrap up his Yankees All-Supernova Team series, Jake will react to the first three games of the season by observing the initial pros and cons of the Yankees’ defense-first strategy, and Ryan will put out the weekly mailbag request.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES, SNET-1

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. What was your favorite moment from the opening series against Boston?

2. How many innings will Jameson Taillon throw in 2022?