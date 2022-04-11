Yankees prospects: Multiple multi-hit days from top names

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed vs. Syracuse Mets
GAME UPDATE: Today’s game against the @SyracuseMets has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on June 8 in Syracuse. First pitch will be at 4:05 p.m. for game one. pic.twitter.com/cZpMMhu9YK— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 10, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-5 at Reading Fightin Phils
SS Anthony Volpe 0-2, BB, K, HBP
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 2B, K
C Josh Breaux 1-4, K
DH Elijah Dunham 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, SF — king of Somerset production on this day
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, K
RF Michael Beltre 0-4, 2 K
1B Max Burt 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB
3B Chad Bell 0-3, 2 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, K
Randy Vasquez 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K — solid 2022 debut for BP’s No. 3 Yankees prospect
Matt Minnick 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR
Derek Craft 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (loss)
A Dunham Dinger gets the scoring started for Somerset in the first. pic.twitter.com/qYdeNnN5Mp— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 10, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 9-4 at Greenville Drive
SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, K, HBP
CF Everson Pereira 3-6, 2 RBI
DH Austin Wells 1-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SF
2B Cooper Bowman 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, GIDP
1B T.J. Rumfield 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
C Carlos Narvaez 1-4, BB, K, SB
3B Tyler Hardman, 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K
RF Pat DeMarco 0-4, BB, 3 K
LF Aaron Palensky 0-2, 2 BB, RBI, 2 K, HBP
Will Warren 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 5 K, HR, WP
Michael Giacone 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, HR (win)
Carson Coleman 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Nelvin Correa 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Cooper Bowman. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/aHILW9JGgb— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 10, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 9-5 at Lakeland Flying Tigers
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, RBI, 3 K, SF
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-5, 2B, 2 K, fielding error
DH Antonio Gomez 0-4, BB, K, picked off
1B Anthony Garcia 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, HBP
C Anthony Seigler 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB — good start after rough couple years
3B Ben Cowles 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, CD, throwing error
LF Grant Richardson 0-4, BB, 3 K
RF Madison Santos 0-3, BB, 2 K
2B Luis Santos 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K
Chandler Champlain 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K
Enrique Santana 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, WP, throwing error
Harold Cortijo 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HBP (win)
Zach Messinger 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, WP
