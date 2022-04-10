Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/10/22

It’s been a few years since the Yankees got off to a solid start right out of the gate — 2018 was the last time they specifically started 2-0, but in general Opening Day has seemingly not been the team’s forte (while their neighbors in Queens have been historically good on the day). It’s been refreshing to see the Yankees get going early like this, especially considering they’re kicking things off against a hated rival, and now they’re sitting in position to sweep the Sox out of town right off the bat.

We’ll have plenty of coverage of the Sunday night matchup, but before that gets started there’ll be several options for you to read through. Peter goes through how Luis Severino looked after his first MLB start in 900 days (and there were plenty of positives to take away), while Esteban focuses in on Michael King’s promising potential this year. Estevão completes his All-Supernova team with the inclusion of Chien-Ming Wang, Andrés examines how DJ LeMahieu is the team’s X-factor this year, and Joe provides the latest social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:08 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. Will the Yankees complete the sweep tonight?

2. Does Jordan Montgomery manage to go five or more innings in his outing?