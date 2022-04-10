New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Jordan Montgomery vs. Tanner Houck

Look, day to day, all you can really ask from your team is that they win every series. If you win two out of every three, you’re going to be among the best teams in baseball history. BUT, if you want to start a season with as good a feeling as possible, sweeping your division rival to open the year is about as good as it gets, and the Yankees can do that tonight.

Jordan Montgomery gets the ball, coming off what you could call a breakout year in 2021. He threw 157.1 innings of 3.83 ERA ball, providing a steady presence in a rotation with a lot of moving pieces. Another step forward this year would really cement the Yankee rotation as one of the best in the game, and with a career 3.72 ERA in 11 starts against the Red Sox, he could kick off his year in a big way tonight.

We also get our first look at the new Sunday Night Baseball, with Michael Kay leaving the YES booth for baseball’s primetime game on ESPN, joined as always by Alex Rodriguez. I can’t quite think of two people with more wildly different personas than Kay and A-Rod, so I’m at least a little morbidly curious what they come up with.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: WADO 1280, WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

