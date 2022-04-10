Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Sevy celebrates the win

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the season is no longer in a lockout and spring training is underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Aaron Judge hype videos are back!

We saw them last season, and they’ve made the return. Aaron Judge posted this video before Opening Day to get the fans ready for the season. There’s obviously been a lot of talk about his potential contract extension, but for now (and hopefully the rest of his career), let’s just enjoy his talent.

Sevy celebrates the W

After his first start since 2019, Luis Severino celebrated the victory with this post on Twitter. The 28-year-old tossed three-plus innings, giving up two runs, five hits, while recording five strikeouts, and didn’t walk a batter. Hopefully the Yankees can get more of this from Sevy as the season rolls on.

Gleyber hanging with Spike Lee

Before the season began, Gleyber Torres was in attendance for a New York Knicks game where he hung out with Spike Lee. The two got a picture together and Torres captioned it “Do the right thing,” which is an obvious reference to the 1989 movie that Lee was a major part of.

Higgy suited up for Opening Day

The new starting catcher for the New York Yankees can dress to impress! Take a look at Kyle Higashioka all dressed up before getting on the plane from Tampa to New York. His caption says he’s not a model, but I think we can all disagree with that...