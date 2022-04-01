Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/1/22

There are plenty of great holidays to pick from, but one of my least favorite has to be April Fools. Its not exactly a holiday so much as an event to be fair, but I think of it in the same vein. It has its moments, but usually the day is spent with people creating obvious bait online that shouldn’t be believed at best, or making genuinely harmful jokes at worst. All in all, not a great day, wouldn’t recommend. We won’t worry ourselves too much with that over here, and instead we’ll prep you for a day full of baseball content.

John starts us off today with the first Brian Cashman poll of the year, checking in after an abrupt second offseason has come to a close. Matt brings us a preview on the newest Yankee shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa before John returns to take us back to 2009 and the infamous moment where Luis Castillo dropped the ball. Finally, I’ll wrap things up after the spring training game to tackle the latest questions in the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM (Yankees), WXYT 1270 (Tigers)

Venue: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium (Lakeland, FL)

Fun Questions:

1. Does the Judge extension get finished by this time next week?

2. What’s the cleverest April Fools joke you pulled off/fell for?