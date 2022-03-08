Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/8/22

We’re onto the next MLB-imposed deadline here on Lockout Watch, with more games on the cutting block should the union and owners not agree to a new CBA by the end of the day. Somehow, despite the owners saying that they couldn’t reschedule the week’s worth of games that have already been cut, this deadline will be the final chance for a 162-game season and full-pay for the players to survive. This is largely superficial, since it appears that the two sides are still far apart and a deal is nowhere close to imminent.

As fun as discussing the latest dismal reports of the labor strife is, we’re going to pivot towards today’s schedule for our content. Dan continues his barnstorming tour through the Yankees’ minor league system by breaking down the corner outfielders, Peter examines our No. 4 Yankees prospect Luis Gil and the expectations for him after briefly breaking into the majors last year, and John discusses the merits of expansion as a solution to the stalled-out CBA talks.

Fun Questions:

1. Which pitching prospect has the highest ceiling in the Yankees’ system?

2. Would you support adding two more teams to the league? Does MLB need to handle stadium issues in places like Tampa Bay and Oakland first?