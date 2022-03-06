Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Anthony Rizzo delivers message to fans regarding MLB lockout

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the offseason is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Roderick Arias mashing in BP

Back in mid-Janaury, the Yankees signed Roderick Arias to a $4 million deal. New York added to their depth of talented shortstops with the signing of Arias as he was the top-rated prospect in the international free agent class. The 17-year-old was seen hitting in batting practice this past week, and looked to be seeing the ball exceptionally well.

Yankees’ Roderick Arias seems to be seeing the ball well in BP



The 17 year-old is the No. 1 international free agent in the 2022 class pic.twitter.com/mXpOVEWVEc — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) March 1, 2022

Anthony Rizzo, Clint Frazier speak on lockout

Neither are currently on the Yankees right now, but both had thoughts to share regarding the MLB lockout. Anthony Rizzo took a more serious approach, addressing the fans and letting them know that the fight the players are putting up is for the future generation. Clint Frazier took the more humorous approach as he joked that he should start looking for that job at McDonald’s that his haters said he should be working.

To the fans we will miss you most. To the younger generation of baseball players, this is for you. — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 1, 2022

i think it might be time to apply for that mcdonald's job everybody said i'd be working — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) March 1, 2022

Miguel Andújar celebrates his 27th birthday

Happy birthday, Miguel Andújar! The utility player turned 27 this past week and celebrated with a pretty sweet birthday cake. Miggy hasn’t been able to make a huge impact for the Yankees in a few seasons, but will look to turn things around once the lockout ends.