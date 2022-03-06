Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/6/22

ESPN | Jesse Rogers: Representatives from MLB and the MLBPA are scheduled to meet today, and one of the topics they will revisit is expanded playoffs. The union offered a 12-team format in their final offer before the league’s arbitrary March 1st deadline, however it is now being reported that they would be open to a reworked version of a 14-team postseason. Max Scherzer, member of the eight-man executive subcommittee, floated the idea of top seeded teams in a five-game Wild Card series starting the series with a “ghost win.” This format of the higher seeded team starting a series up 1-0 has been used in KBO, though the owners were reportedly not thrilled with the idea prior to the deadline.

Miami Herald | Barry Jackson: It’s been a week since Derek Jeter’s sudden departure from the Marlins. The former Yankees captain stepped down as CEO and will reportedly sell his stake in the team, citing Miami’s withdrawal of $10-15 million in funds to spend post-lockout as a motivating factor in his decision. However, Marlins owner Bruce Sherman has since come forward with his version of events, claiming Jeter’s departure was more his decision, stemming from disappointment over low attendance numbers.

Newsday | Erik Boland: All players are hurt by the cancelation of games, some more so than others. Boland runs down a list of Yankees most adversely impacted by a shortened season. Obviously, the starting rotation is hurt by an abbreviated ramp-up period, with guys returning from injury like Luis Severino and Jameson Taillon perhaps hit hardest. Gary Sánchez, Gleyber Torres, Deivi García, and Aaron Hicks all have the most to prove after disastrous 2021 campaigns. Finally, the Yankees’ overhauled coaching staff will be at a disadvantage as many have yet to meet the players thanks to the lockout.

The Boston Globe | Peter Abraham: Speaking of players hurt by the lockout, few have more to lose than minor leaguers on the fringes of being noticed by their major league club. Abraham spoke with one such player, Triple-A infielder Max Burt, who would gotten much-needed exposure as a spring training invite candidate if not for the lockout. He has spent the offseason working out with Anthony Volpe and hopes to turn heads when spring training arrives.