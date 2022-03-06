Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/6/22

We’ve reached the end of another week in baseball purgatory. As long as the owners remain set on trouncing the union, and as long as the players remain steadfast in asking for something vaguely resembling a fair deal, it’s hard to imagine breaking out of this no man’s land, not when multiple owners are going as far as balking at a minuscule increase in the CBT thresholds.

On the site, John once again goes back to the beginning of baseball history, and draws parallels between the formation of the National League and MLB’s current predicament. Matt brings us a team of Yankee pitchers playing positions other than pitcher, Estevão adds another member to his Supernova team, and Joe spins around Yankees social media.

Fun Questions:

1. Which Yankee would you be most disappointed to miss a season of if the 2022 campaign was canceled?

2. If you play/have played baseball, what was your favorite position to run out to?