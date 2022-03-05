Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/5/22

After a long week of threats, PR stunts, and plenty of posturing, we’re left with nothing more than a continuation of the same old, same old for the time being. The lockout is still in play and will likely be around for a while, and not much seems like its getting done in the meantime. At the very least, there will be some baseball going on — college ball is in full swing, and the minors are nearing the start of their seasons. Anthony Volpe will headline the latter group, and he should be exciting to monitor, even if there’s little hope of seeing the club he wants to play for eventually anytime soon.

Today on the site, Kevin leads off with a look at the Yankees prospects that had the most volatile ranking adjustments in the last year. Peter follows that up with a target post exploring a trade for Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser, and Estevão adds the humorously-named Snuffy Stirnweiss to his All-Supernova team. Esteban rounds out the day by examining what exactly is lost from an on-field perspective if MLB doesn’t play in April.

Fun Questions:

1. Will you watch minor league games if the lockout isn’t over by the time they start?

2. Who are two players — past or current — that you would like to hear in the broadcast booth together one day?