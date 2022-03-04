Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/4/22

SNY | Andy Martino: In an update to the CBA negotiations, apparently there isn’t even consensus among owners. On a Zoom call, four reportedly voted against the league’s “best and final” offer that the MLBPA turned down before the league’s self-imposed deadline on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich later revealed that those teams were the Angels, Reds, Tigers, and D-backs.

MLB.com | Jim Callis: The Yankees’ crop of middle infield prospects continues to get rave reviews. Here, minor league analyst Jim Callis indicates that the Yankees have the best collection of depth in the minors at the second base and shortstop positions, featuring the likes of Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Trey Sweeney (profiled at PSA yesterday as our No. 7 top prospect).

Baseball America | Brendan Kuty: Here’s another story about an up-and-comer earning some pretty hopeful reviews. Yankees pitching prospect Beck Way is described as having “electric” stuff and the team is hoping that he can take the next step in 2022. Way only began to pitch full-time in college, and showed flashes of excellence, touching triple figures with his fastball. This year, the Yankees are hoping he can further figure out how to harness his stuff and continue to develop.

MLB.com | Mike Lupica: Here is a recounting of what ended up being Joe DiMaggio’s final couple outings at Yankee Stadium in 1998. He was in attendance on both Opening Day and a proclaimed “Joe DiMaggio Day” in September, soaking in the cheers before he passed away in March 1999.