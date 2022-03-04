Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/4/22

We love dispiriting news, don’t we folks? Even mostly status quo days are there to provide. The one that rattled my brain yesterday was that apparently the MLB owners’ awful final proposal to the players’ union was considered “too generous” by 4 of the 30, and this quartet voted “no.” Worse, it sounds like increasing the $220 million threshold in 2022-24 would’ve caused even more to abandon ship. The vast majority of these owners don’t even run payrolls that come anywhere close to it! It’s so stupid. But I digress.

Today on the site, Andrés will delve into survey results about what constitutes a “real season” of baseball amid the lockout delay, and Josh will discuss baseball’s areas for improvement that weren’t being addressed in the CBA negotiations. Later on, Dan will add the suddenly fast-rising Everson Pereira to our Top 10 Yankees Prospects list and Ryan will answer your mailbag questions after quite a tumultuous week for baseball’s future.

