Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/30/23

We’re oh-so-close to being just one week away from Opening Day, and the Yankees continue to get surprising results from some unexpected sources in spring training. Marwin González has been the biggest surprise with the bat so far, and he’s making a serious case to be the backup infielder — something that was unthinkable when González entered camp thanks to his atrocious 2021 season. It will all likely come down to the wire, especially given the shortened spring schedule, but he’s certainly put himself in the conversation.

In the meantime, we’ve got some more topics for you to read up on. Esteban leads off with a look into Aaron Hicks playing left field this spring, and the likelihood that the team will run him out there in the regular season. Peter has a double feature, first previewing Lucas Luetge’s upcoming season out of the bullpen before taking us back to when Johnny Damon was untouchable for a night. Finally, Andrés discusses the idea of having Josh Donaldson lead off regularly in the lineup construction.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM (Yankees), MLB.com (Blue Jays)

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa, FL)

Fun Questions:

1. How many games do you expect Giancarlo Stanton to start in the outfield this year?

2. Who would work better in center field: Aaron Judge or Joey Gallo?