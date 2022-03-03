Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/3/22

Yesterday was a calm day after the fireworks of earlier this week. We may have a relatively quiet period as both sides simmer down from a heated stretch of negotiations. Only the first two series of the season have gotten cut so far, but the next set of games are on the chopping block. For the Yankees, that means their first series with the Red Sox, and also their home opener. We’ll see if the owners want to stick to their unreasonable CBT and pre-arbitration demands enough to cancel a marquee matchup.

On the site today, we continue with our Top Ten Prospects series with 2021 first round pick Trey Sweeney, who checks in at number seven. Jon looks back at the late-70s Yankees championship teams and how they were constructed, Esteban analyzes how the Yankees’ top two prospects contrast each other, and Matt talks about one of the strangest offensive explosions in Yankee history.

Fun Questions:

1. Does the prolonged lockout impact your plans to actually attend MLB games in the near future?

2. Is there a scenario in which you would support more teams making the playoffs?