New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Clarke Schmidt vs. Aaron Nola

After getting a good spring outing from an erstwhile pitching prospect in Deivi García yesterday, the Yankees will be hoping for another one today.

Clarke Schmidt will be getting the ball today for his second appearance of the spring. He allowed two hits in a two scoreless innings outing last time out, as he looks to bounce back from an injury-affected and down 2021 season.

Elsewhere, the Yankees will run out a fairly strong starting lineup, featuring eight players who will probably be in the Opening Day lineup, and a ninth who may very well make the roster to start the season. Of some interest is that Aaron Hicks will be playing left field with Aaron Judge manning center instead; Hicks has not played away from center since 2017.

As for the opponents, the Phillies will run out a lineup featuring their big offseason acquisitions in Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, plus former Yankee Didi Gregorius. Hopefully, there’s no bad news that needs to be read during a Castellanos at-bat. They’re also bringing a big name pitcher over to Tampa, as Aaron Nola will get the start.

How to watch:

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: MLB.com

Online stream: MLB.tv

