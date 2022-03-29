Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/29/22

It may be spring training, but its got to be encouraging to see Gleyber Torres’ performance in camp so far. The second baseman cracked a first-pitch home run to lead off yesterday’s game, and has overall looked pretty solid at the plate. It’s far too early to announce his return to 2019 form, but he’s on a short list of players who need a strong start to this season and have looked encouraging so far. I’ll take it.

Speaking of taking spring training with a grain of salt, today John leads off with our annual Making the Team Meter breaking down just where everyone stands in terms of being on the Opening Day roster. Then, Dan will preview Kyle Higashioka’s upcoming season and his shot at securing more playing time as the incumbent starting catcher, while Jon takes us back to when A-Rod capped off a tremendous comeback. Finally, after the game recap goes up Jesse muses on the idea of Aroldis Chapman being used outside of the ninth inning and how the rigidity of bullpen roles might still have a place, albeit for reasons outside of the game itself.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: MLB.com

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa, FL)

Fun Questions:

1. Will all four of the Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, and Blue Jays make the playoffs?

2. When will we see another pitcher attempt to hit regularly like Shohei Ohtani?