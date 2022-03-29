Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/29/22

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Deivi García is starting to raise eyebrows in Yankees camp. The young righty suffered through a miserable 2021, posting a 6.85 ERA in Triple-A. But he’s shown up in spring with a revitalized fastball, one that sat above 95 mph in yesterday’s start against the Tigers. A rejuvenated García would be a welcome sight for the Yankees, and would help bring some serious depth to the team’s rotation.

FanGraphs | Dan Szymborski: The Yankees overhauled their catching situation this off-season, prioritizing defense with the duo of Ben Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka. FanGraphs has the club ranked 14th overall at catcher in their preseason positional lists. After moving on from the beleaguered Gary Sánchez, a middle of the pack finish at backstop wouldn’t be a terrible outcome for the Yankees.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Feeling healthy for the first time in months, Aaron Hicks has some ambitious targets for the 2022 season. The center fielder wants to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bags. Those are lofty figures, and the Yankees would likely be thrilled if Hicks could manage even half of his goal.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Veteran Marwin Gonzalez is making his case on the fringe of the roster. The 33-year-old is in camp on a minor league deal, but has smashed a couple of homers, including a no-doubter this weekend. Gonzalez’s slim hopes of making the big league team likely rely on the 28-man rosters MLB will field in April. He hit just .199 with five homers in 91 games in 2021.