Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Folks, we are in the home stretch. Just one more week separates us from the start of the 2022 season, and the Yankees are coming together with a lot of expectations on their shoulders. It’s hard to make much of spring training normally, and a shorter one like this year’s provides even less information to parse, but there’s been some players that are already on our radar to watch heading into Opening Day.

The spotlight is on in particular for guys like Gleyber Torres and Joey Gallo. The team needs a lot more out of their lineup to compete in a hyper-competitive division than they got last year, and getting some of their marquee names going out of the gate would be a significant start. Will the team get the bounceback performance that they’ve so clearly bet on this year? Will their open-ended No. 2 starting pitcher situation be resolved or cause problems down the line? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of March 31st will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.