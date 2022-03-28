Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/28/22

Somehow, it’s already the final full week of exhibition games. I guess that’s what happens when an owner-imposed lockout cuts into almost a month of the typical spring training slate. By this time next week, we’ll already be mentally yada-yadaing the final Grapefruit League contests as we look forward to Opening Day on Thursday, April 7th: Yankees/Red Sox in a matinee showdown.

Today on the site, Andrés will browse around the league and check out how some old friends from the 2021 Yankees look with their new teams, and Peter will take on the task of previewing Aaron Hicks’ 2022 campaign. Later on, Kevin will remember the apex of the unforgettable 2006 Yankees’ Boston Massacre 2.0 at Fenway Park, and Ryan will send the PSA mailbag signal into the digital sky.

